Coimbatore: MD of MYV3Ads firm remanded, five supporters arrested

COIMBATORE: City police booked two separate cases against the functionaries and investors of the alleged Multi Level Marketing firm MYV3Ads Media Limited for staging a protest inside the police commissionerate on Saturday. The managing director of the firm was arrested on Saturday and five more people were held on Sunday.

As many as 188 people including the investors of the alleged MLM firm along with the firm’s MD Sakthi Anandhan (51) staged a sit-in at the police commissionerate on Saturday demanding action against social media influencers for circulating videos against the firm without any valid evidence. As they continued their stir asking the police commissioner to meet them in person, other officials detained them.

However, Anandhan was taken into custody for investigation and for instigating his supporters to protest. Following this, Racecourse Police booked him under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 505 (1) (b) (making publishing or circulating any statement, rumor or report with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public may be induced to commit an offense against the State or the public tranquillity) of IPC.