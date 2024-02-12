DMK war room for poll issues

CHENNAI: THE DMK has set up a dedicated war room to address ground-level issues in the run-up to the LS polls, the party organ Murasoli said on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha MP NR Elango will helm the legal team. A team of 33 advocates will operate from the war room headquarters. A three-member team of advocates has been appointed to handle ‘election cases,’ and a two-member legal team will focus on coordinating matters related to statutory compliances concerning polls and representations to be made to the poll panel.

District-wise war rooms will also be established, featuring a three-tier network of coordinators.

These coordinators will be positioned at the district as well as parliamentary constituency levels and areas under the jurisdiction of a single police station.

At the apex level, the party’s headquarters secretaries, Thuraimugam Kaja and Poochi Murugan, will serve as coordinators.