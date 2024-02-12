Drinking water schemes for Kovai, Tiruppur unveiled

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a slew of drinking water schemes for Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Sunday.

These include the Pillur-III drinking water project for Coimbatore and augmentation of water supply scheme to 708 habitations in Annur, Avinashi and Sulur unions in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

He also unveiled the draft of the master plan for Coimbatore local planning area and launched a web site and QR codes for the public to view the draft plan and submit feedback for 60 days.

As per the master plan, the total local planning area (LPA) is 1,531.57 sq.km and covers one corporation, four municipalities, 21 town panchayats and 66 village panchayats.

In Tiruppur, he inaugurated water schemes built at a cost of Rs 1120.57 crore, including the fourth water scheme for Tiruppur city and the Rs 70.43 crore water distribution scheme for rural segments in the district. He also inaugurated a convention centre constructed at a cost of Rs 53.48 crore in Tiruppur city.