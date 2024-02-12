Drinking water schemes for Kovai, Tiruppur unveiled

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a slew of drinking water schemes for Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Sunday.
These include the Pillur-III drinking water project for Coimbatore and augmentation of water supply scheme to 708 habitations in Annur, Avinashi and Sulur unions in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.
He also unveiled the draft of the master plan for Coimbatore local planning area and launched a web site and QR codes for the public to view the draft plan and submit feedback for 60 days.
As per the master plan, the total local planning area (LPA) is 1,531.57 sq.km and covers one corporation, four municipalities, 21 town panchayats and 66 village panchayats.
In Tiruppur, he inaugurated water schemes built at a cost of Rs 1120.57 crore, including the fourth water scheme for Tiruppur city and the Rs 70.43 crore water distribution scheme for rural segments in the district. He also inaugurated a convention centre constructed at a cost of Rs 53.48 crore in Tiruppur city.
With inauguration of the water schemes, people in Coimbatore city will henceforth get drinking water once in two days. People in Tiruppur city will receive water once in three days, Udhayanidhi said.
Speaking in Tiruppur, the minister said, “Recently, I travelled to Erode district to distribute financial assistance schemes worth Rs 310 crore to self-help groups (SHG). Even today, I find many women from SHGs display their products at the entrance of government events. Even in my house, we use more than 75% of products that are produced by SHGs. Not just in my home, even my father and chief minister uses such products. Speaking in the Assembly, I requested all members to use products produced by self-help groups."
Further, Udhayanidhi slammed the union government for giving Tamil Nadu Rs 1.58 lakh crore even though tax collection from the state was Rs 6 lakh crore in the last five years.
He added that despite such difficulties, the state government has been implementing welfare measures for the people.