Madurai gets new corporation commissioner, fourth in three years

MADURAI: Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner C Dinesh Kumar is set to replace Madurai Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan. This change of guard, which is the fourth in the last three years, has garnered flak from activists and councillors, who have alleged that such frequent transfers can affect the development of the city.
According to a recently issued order, Kumar, who is currently serving as the commissioner of Thoothukudi corporation, has been transferred to Madurai. Madhubalan, who had assumed charge of Madurai corporation only in October 2023, has been transferred to Thoothukudi corporation.
It is to be noted that this is the fourth time in three years that the corporation commissioner of Madurai has been changed. The corporation commissioner post has changed hands thrice since June 2023.
Prior to Madhubalan's transfer to Madurai in October 2023, KJ Praveen Kumar had assumed charge in June 2023, only to be transferred from Madurai in October 2023. Councillors rued the impact of such frequent change in corporation commissioners on development works.
"Fourth (transfer) in less than a year. Why such frequent change in commissioners? One commissioner requires at least six months to learn about the city and initiate works, whereas in Madurai three commissioners have been changed in a few months. This will affect the development works in the city. We called for action to prevent transfers in such short durations, and had staged a walkout at the corporation council meeting, but to no avail. It is very disappointing," said Solai M Raja, ward 64 councillor and AIADMK leader.
Activists and residents concurred with councillors, and urged to prevent such frequent change in corporation commissioners.
In a bid to allay concerns of the public and councillors, the corporation released a statement, and listed the works completed in the last three months, since November 2023.
As many as 852 roads, of a total length of 150.99 km, were laid, action was taken against 192 establishments over violation of plan approval terms, and sealed seven buildings; corporation parks, bus stand/market were maintained; onion market was relocated to address traffic issues; and about eight to 10 tonnes of roadside silt was cleared daily basis as per the NCAP scheme.