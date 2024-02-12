Madurai gets new corporation commissioner, fourth in three years

"Fourth (transfer) in less than a year. Why such frequent change in commissioners? One commissioner requires at least six months to learn about the city and initiate works, whereas in Madurai three commissioners have been changed in a few months. This will affect the development works in the city. We called for action to prevent transfers in such short durations, and had staged a walkout at the corporation council meeting, but to no avail. It is very disappointing," said Solai M Raja, ward 64 councillor and AIADMK leader.

Activists and residents concurred with councillors, and urged to prevent such frequent change in corporation commissioners.



In a bid to allay concerns of the public and councillors, the corporation released a statement, and listed the works completed in the last three months, since November 2023.

As many as 852 roads, of a total length of 150.99 km, were laid, action was taken against 192 establishments over violation of plan approval terms, and sealed seven buildings; corporation parks, bus stand/market were maintained; onion market was relocated to address traffic issues; and about eight to 10 tonnes of roadside silt was cleared daily basis as per the NCAP scheme.