'Makkaludan Mudhalvar': Tiruchy corporation received 971 petitions, cleared most within a week

TIRUCHY: The 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' scheme, launched to ensure swift and transparent redress of people’s petitions, has garnered good response in the city, with the corporation receiving 971 petitions and clearing them within a short span of time.
During the special camps, held at various wards, for a total of 15 days till January, the corporation received 971 petitions, out of which 196 were rejected due to various reasons, official records indicate. Most of them were cleared within a week or 10 days.
The highest number of rejections occurred during camps held at the main office. For instance, the corporation received a total of 225 petitions at special camps held at the main office. Of these, 107 were rejected.
"In several cases, action was taken on the spot or within 30 days. In most cases, special camp petitions were cleared within a week. Rejections were based on grounds such as personal disputes or false claims. There were also cases in which the petitioner was found guilty. For instance, there was a petition claiming that a resident had not received drinking water supply for over three months. During the inquiry, we found that the supply was disconnected due to non-payment of bills," a senior official said.
Meanwhile, Mayor Mu Anbalagan said the corporation is taking efforts to ensure the clearance of petitions in record time.
"We have cleared all genuine petitions received till January. The special camps also reduced the footfall in Monday grievance meetings. We will continue the Makkaludan Mudhalvar initiative," the mayor said.
Satheesh Kumar, a resident of Karumandapam who attended one of these special camps, said, "I raised a complaint regarding dumping of waste on a vacant private plot near my house. Though I had requested the plot owner to remove the waste, no action was taken. But following my complaint, a corporation team visited the spot and placed a notice board on the property. Fearing action, the owner cleared the waste and fenced the area. I appreciate the corporation for resolving the issue within three days."
No. of applications: 971 | No. of petitions rejected: 196
Srirangam zone 173 2
Ariyamangalam zone 142 45
Ponmalai zone 149 16
Thiruverumbur zone 148 0
K Abhishekapuram zone 134 26
Corporation head office 225 107