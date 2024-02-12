'Makkaludan Mudhalvar': Tiruchy corporation received 971 petitions, cleared most within a week

TIRUCHY: The 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' scheme, launched to ensure swift and transparent redress of people’s petitions, has garnered good response in the city, with the corporation receiving 971 petitions and clearing them within a short span of time.

During the special camps, held at various wards, for a total of 15 days till January, the corporation received 971 petitions, out of which 196 were rejected due to various reasons, official records indicate. Most of them were cleared within a week or 10 days.

The highest number of rejections occurred during camps held at the main office. For instance, the corporation received a total of 225 petitions at special camps held at the main office. Of these, 107 were rejected.

"In several cases, action was taken on the spot or within 30 days. In most cases, special camp petitions were cleared within a week. Rejections were based on grounds such as personal disputes or false claims. There were also cases in which the petitioner was found guilty. For instance, there was a petition claiming that a resident had not received drinking water supply for over three months. During the inquiry, we found that the supply was disconnected due to non-payment of bills," a senior official said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Mu Anbalagan said the corporation is taking efforts to ensure the clearance of petitions in record time.