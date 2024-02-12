New vehicle cannot access narrow lanes to unclog underground drain lines: Tiruchy corporation workers

TIRUCHY: The city corporation recently decided to procure a high-power suction vehicle to remove sewage blocks in underground drainage (UGD) lines and cleared funds for it last month. It had conducted a trial run of the vehicle at various main roads in October last year.

Though the vehicle, equipped with modern equipment and worth Rs 3.78 crore, is expected to spell some relief for the team managing the UGD networks, the ground-level workers of the corporation point out that the heavy vehicle cannot commute through narrow streets.

With officials mentioning such spots in underdeveloped areas accounting for over 50% of the city's blockages, workers seek specific measures to combat the issue there.

"The heavy vehicle, with a 17,000-litre capacity tank, cannot navigate narrow streets in Kajamalai, Palakkarai, the airport area, among others. In such areas, we have to clear the blockage manually using long, flexible pipes. Sometimes, we attach two pipes and keep pushing it till it clear the block. This is an arduous and time-consuming task. Sometimes, it takes two-three hours. But we don't have any other solution," a corporation worker said.