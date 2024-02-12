No truck with BJP, reiterates Edappadi

VELLORE/KRISHNAGIRI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has reiterated that the party will not have any electoral ties with the BJP henceforth.

Speaking to reporters at Bargur on Sunday, he said, “We severed ties with the BJP in September last year. Since then, our political opponents have been spreading rumours that we are indirectly in alliance with the BJP. We have made our stand clear. Media must refrain from asking such questions.”

Addressing cadres, Palaniswami alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin does not know how to govern.

“Whenever Stalin announces a scheme, a committee will be formed. So far 52 committees have been formed in the state. Stalin is inefficient and people will teach the DMK a lesson in the Lok Sabha election,” Palaniswami said.