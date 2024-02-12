Off the cuff

Colour blind

Though the AIADMK leaders who recently jumped ship to the BJP are determined to wipe their slates clean, some of their supporters can’t seem to accept that the (AIADMK) ship has sailed. When the veteran leaders returned from Delhi to Coimbatore after joining the saffron party recently, one of the leaders’ (a former MLA) supporters were waiting for him at the airport parking with a car bearing BJP’s flag. However, what caught the onlookers’ attention was the number plate, which still sported the AIADMK tricolour. Was it an oversight, or the supporters simply don’t want to burn the bridge completely?

Campus politics

From now on, aspiring professors must be ‘careful’ while applying for jobs in Tamil Nadu, as the ‘job profile’ is expanding. It all began when the BJP’s supposed candidate for the upcoming LS polls in Vellore realized that his name did not carry much weight among members of a particular community in the segment. It is said that this was also one of the reasons he lost in the LS election last time. So, to woo the vote bank, he has now allegedly deployed professors employed at a college run by him for election fieldwork. The teachers now go from village to village and wax lyrical about the candidate. One can only hope that they are getting paid for this extra legwork.

Style Kollywood

Those who attended a recent National Green Tribunal hearing broke into laughter when the panel said the actions of a party in the case were reminiscent of police in Tamil movies. While chiding one of the parties for not giving a proper response from their side, the green panel said they shouldn’t always wait for the government’s side for answers. “Like how police in Tamil movies wait for the very last minute to swoop onto a crime scene, we will inquire the government at the end after hearing your submissions,” the judges remarked. The reference evoked laughter in the courtroom.

(Contributed by R Kirubakaran, Rajalakshmi Sampath, Mohan Elango; compiled by Sneha Joseph)