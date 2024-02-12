TN Governor Ravi flays DMK regime for not 'respecting' national anthem; ends address in few minutes

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi cut short his customary address in the assembly on Monday stating that the prepared address consisted of numerous passages with which he disagrees.

"This address has numerous passages with which I convincingly disagree on factual and moral grounds. My lending my voice to them would constitute a constitutional travesty," he said before concluding his speech stating that he wished the house a productive and healthy discussion for the benefit of the people.

The Governor also said that his repeated requests and advice to show due respect to the national anthem and play it at the beginning and end of the address has been ignored.

In January last year, the Governor skipped portions of his customary address that mentioned Ambedkar and Dravidian leaders including Periyar.