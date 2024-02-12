TN: Testing time for teachers as talent show eats into exam revision classes

CHENNAI: State-level competitions of various clubs functioning in government high and higher secondary schools will commence on February 22 and will go on till March 7. While the block-level competitions were held in August and November, teachers are concerned that the delayed conduct of the state-level events will interfere with final examinations.

To promote the involvement of students in various extra-curricular activities like writing, science activities, and reviewing movies among others, the school education department has been operating various clubs in government schools for the past three years. As an incentive to encourage students’ participation in them, 25 students, who perform well in state-level competitions will be taken on trips to foreign countries. The district-level competitions will be held from February 14 to 16.

As per sources, the delay in conducting state-level events was caused due to issues like floods in Chennai and other southern districts, However, teachers said they are struggling to complete the syllabus due to the additional activities that are being conducted regularly. “As a considerable amount of time is used for club activities now, we are struggling to complete the syllabus. These activities should be made part of the syllabus to solve this problem,” said S Moorthy, a government school teacher and coordinator of Kalvi Membattu Kootamaippu.