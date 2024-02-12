Women groups demand outcome-based gender budget from TN govt

CHENNAI: Women’s groups and organisations, in a joint statement, have urged the Tamil Nadu government to prioritise an intersectional, participatory, decentralized, and outcome-based approach to gender budgeting in the state.

They further asked the state government to listen to women’s voices in the budgeting process, particularly focusing on the needs of marginalised women. The statement also called for the release of a ‘status report of marginalised women in Tamil Nadu 2024’ by the gender budget cell, in collaboration with the state planning commission.

“Tamil Nadu state policy for women 2021 has promised to focus on inter-sectional women and to create annual disaggregated data. As per the gender budgeting handbook 2015 of the union government, the first step of the gender budgeting process is to analyse the situation of women,” they said.

To make gender budgeting participatory, the women’s group also requested the Department of Planning and Development to conduct pre-budget gender discussions with women activists, by which women would be able to share their ideas about various schemes.

The organisations further requested the Department of Finance to institutionalise gender budgeting at the district, municipality, and panchayat levels by releasing a government order in this regard.

The statement also advocated for an outcome-based approach to gender budgeting, particularly focusing on women in agriculture.

They proposed measures such as recognising women as farmers, establishing a government-operated land bank, promoting climate-resilient and biodiverse farming, revising rural farm workers’ wages, and creating rural employment opportunities. The statement has been signed by more than 80 activists so far.