Agro food chamber submits memorandum with TN finance dept

MADURAI: The Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry submitted a memorandum to the state finance minister on Monday urging the ministry to clarify whether the recently introduced Section 43(B)(h) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 was applicable to retail and wholesale traders as well.



S Rethinavelu, founder and president of the Agro food Chamber of Commerce and industries, said a significant amendment to Section 43(B) of Income Tax Act was introduced by the finance ministry under the Finance Act, 2023 with the addition of (h), in order to promote timely payments to the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which undertook 'Udyam' Registration under the MSME Act, 2006. The amendment is applicable from assessment year 2024-25 onwards. Also, it may be noted that the annual turnover limit for micro enterprises is Rs 5 crore and Rs 50 crore for small enterprises under the MSMED Act.



As per the amended Section 43(B)(h) of the Act, if payments to MSMEs are not made within the specified time frame prescribed under Section 15 of MSMED Act, the amount becomes taxable income for the assessed (purchaser), who can claim a deduction only in the year when the payment is actually made. As per Section 15 of the MSMED Act, the credit period is 15 days, without a written agreement between the parties, and by such an agreement the period may be extended to a maximum of 45 days.