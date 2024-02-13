List actions taken against illegal buildings, HC tells Greater Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday asked the Greater Chennai Corporation to list the actions taken against constructions with out planning permissions from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

The division bench of Justices R Subramanian and R Sakthivel, while suo motu impleading the GCC in a case related to noise pollution due to construction, asked the Commissioner of GCC to file a report in this regard. The matter pertains to a petition filed by senior counsel G Rajagopalan, alleging that construction activities of a hospital in Alwarpet was creating inconvenience to the neighbourhood and the noise pollution was beyond tolerable levels. Since, the CMDA submitted that the plan approval was not issued to the construction, the bench had stayed further construction.

When the case came up for hearing on Monday, the bench asked what action was taken against the unauthorised construction. To this, the CMDA replied that it was the duty of the GCC to take action against unauthorised constructions. Expressing dissatisfaction over a report filed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), the bench wanted it to file another report on whether there is any mechanism to monitor the amount of noise caused during constructions and take action accordingly against noise pollution. The bench posted the matter to February 27.