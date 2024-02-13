SFI bristles as Periyar University Registrar yet to be suspended

SALEM: The members of the Student Federation of India (SFI) condemned the administration of Periyar University for not suspending the Registrar even after a letter from the Higher Education Secretary urging disciplinary action. University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan said that the matter is under consideration.

S Pavithran, SFI secretary, said, “The two-member inquiry panel set up by the Tamil Nadu government to investigate the financial irregularities confirmed the matter and submitted its report to the government on February 5 and the report stated that the eight irregularity complaints against Registrar K Thangavel has been proven. Following this, the Higher Education Department secretary wrote to the Vice Chancellor on February 7 asking him to suspend Thangavel instead of letting him retire on February 29.”

Speaking to TNIE, V-C Jagannathan said, “The government order is under consideration.”