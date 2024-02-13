'TN govt should allocate 1 per cent of total GST collections for welfare of unorganised sector'

THOOTHUKUDI: Members of the Unorganised Workers Federation staged a demonstration during the weekly grievance meeting at the collectorate on Monday, seeking funds for the implementation of various welfare boards' schemes. The workers led by the federation's district coordinator M Krishnamoorthy said as many as 37 welfare boards function in the state for the protection of unorganised sector workers.



"Tamil Nadu has been a pioneer in India as far as welfare schemes are concerned. However, the state government should allocate 1% of the total GST collections to the unorganised welfare associations. Since around 90% of the workforce is in the unorganised sector, at least 3% of the state and central budget amounts should be earmarked for ensuring the social safety and security of unorganised workers," he said.



Krishnamoorthy also demanded the authorities to address the migration of poor people, who form a large part of the unorganised sector workforce, to distant areas owing to encroachment removal drives on porambokke lands. The government could consider providing two or five cents of land to the workers in urban and rural areas, he suggested.



"Even though the government had sanctioned pensions, marriage welfare assistance and other monetary benefits for these workers, the benefits have been withheld for the past few months citing lack of internet connectivity. During elections, the sector will favour whichever party is paying heed to our reasonable demands," the district coordinator said.