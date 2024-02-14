21-year-old held after nursing student dies at his place in TN

COIMBATORE: Ooty Town Central Police arrested a 21-year-old engineering student in connection with the suspicious death of a 20-year-old girl at his house.
According to sources, police found some mushrooms were found in the house where they had stayed together on Saturday. Police sent the body to Ooty Government Hospital for post-mortem and the samples to the forensic laboratory to find out whether they were poisonous.
According to police, the youth is a second year student and the girl was studying nursing in a private college in Coimbatore. They allegedly were in a relationship for the last few years.
On Saturday she went to his house and stayed with him. They also allegedly consumed liquor and mushrooms in the night. On Sunday morning the girl was found dead. Police arrested the youth suspecting his role.
An officer in Nilgiris police said they had lifted the samples of mushrooms. But there would be no use in testing them now as they would have lost poison and sedative nature.
“We will get a clear idea once the postmortem is completed. Then we would investigate the suspect,” he said.