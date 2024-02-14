21-year-old held after nursing student dies at his place in TN

COIMBATORE: Ooty Town Central Police arrested a 21-year-old engineering student in connection with the suspicious death of a 20-year-old girl at his house.

According to sources, police found some mushrooms were found in the house where they had stayed together on Saturday. Police sent the body to Ooty Government Hospital for post-mortem and the samples to the forensic laboratory to find out whether they were poisonous.

According to police, the youth is a second year student and the girl was studying nursing in a private college in Coimbatore. They allegedly were in a relationship for the last few years.