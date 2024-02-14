Farmers in Coimbatore's Perur taluk detain trucks, earthmovers used for illegal extraction of gravel sand

COIMBATORE: Farmers from Perur taluk stopped two trucks and an earthmover used for taking gravel sand from lands coming under conditional patta in Theethipalayam Panchayat by a contractor of the Western Ring Road Project for Coimbatore City.

Officials from the highways, revenue and police departments held a talk with protesting farmers and released the vehicles on Tuesday.



According to sources, farmers from Perumal Kovilmalai in Theethipalayam Panchayat on Tuesday noticed that an earthmover was used to dig the gravel sand from conditional patta land and two trucks were used to carry the gravel load.

Hence, they gathered at that place, besieged the vehicles and demanded to show the permission letter. As they did not have any permission letters, the farmers informed the revenue and police officials.

Following the protest, officials rushed to the place and when they investigated with the vehicle operators, they were informed that the vehicles were from the contractor of Western Ring Road Bypass works.

Hence, the officials freed the vehicle from the place after getting a letter from the contractor agreeing to level up the land dug by them.