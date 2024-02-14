Haphazard parking of bikes chokes traffic near Tiruchy's Kasivilangi fish market

TIRUCHY: The haphazard parking of two-wheelers on either side of the Kuzhumani road near Kasivilangi fish market by the market-goers has made commuting through this stretch in Woraiyur difficult. The situation is worse during weekends and commuters end up in heated arguments at many areas, said sources.

Though there is a parking area beside the market, the customers often park vehicles on roads. The cops have a lukewarm response and do not deploy sufficient personnel to this route, even on weekends, complain commuters. Last Sunday, there was only a single cop to manage the traffic and the commuters were even found engaging in heated arguments with him, they added.

After the issue was raised at several council meetings last year, the corporation decided to construct a bridge between Lingam Nagar on Kuzhumani Road with AUT Colony in Woraiyur. Sources said that the civic body is planning to start the bridge construction next month. Meanwhile, the residents demanded that police take steps to stop the indiscriminate parking of vehicles at the approach roads leading to the market.

Shivakumar, a resident of the area said, "The fish market is located in a turn at Kuzhumani road which is already quite narrow. Apart from that the illegal parking is also making it difficult for the city buses and ambulances to pass the area. This has even led to physical altercations. If the police take action against those vehicles parked at road sides, people will start using the parking area of the market which could improve the situation."

When questioned, a few violators told TNIE that they were not aware about the parking space of the market.

A few others said that they parked on the roadside out of convenience. To the issue, a senior traffic police officer said, "We have filed cases and given challans to more than 20 people for parking in a restricted place from early morning. We will ask our team to take more action to ensure the smooth flow of traffic through the route."