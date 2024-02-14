TN: Three involved in double murder arrested from Vallanadu hill

THOOTHUKUDI: Three persons involved in a double murder case in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts were arrested on Tuesday. The suspects have been identified as R Anbu (24), A Majnu alias Sivperumal (19) and S Karthick Pandian (29), all hailing from Sivanthipatti in Tirunelveli district.

Sources said the trio was arrested from the foothills of Vallanadu hill near Tirunelveli where they were hiding after they suffered fractures in a road accident.

The three, on February 10, had allegedly murdered R Babu Selvan at Reddiarpatti and later V Ayyappan alias Suresh (31) of Parpanathapuram near Sivanthipattiin in broad daylight when he was passing through Ayyanarkulampatti road near Seithunganallur. Both of the murders were due to previous enmity, police said.

According to a press statement from Thoothukudi police, the special police team led by inspector Padmanabapillai and Sub Inspector Rajaprabu found the three, with grievous injuries on their hands, hiding at Vallanadu hill.



Investigation revealed the trio were part of a six-member gang, and after the murders they fled to Barathinagar in Thalamuthunagar in Thoothukudi for hiding.

On their return to Tirunelveli a day later, the three fell down from the bike they were riding at Vagaikulam. Majnu sustained injuries on his hand while Karthick fractured his legs in the accident. The three were produced before Srivaikuntam judicial magistrate and have been remanded.