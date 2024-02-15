50 days of Ennore stir: ‘Coromandel upping activity in other plant’

CHENNAI: As the protests in Ennore following the ammonia gas leak incident at the Coromandel fertilizer plant in December entered its 50th day on Wednesday, residents allege that the company has increased production in their nearby Coromandel SSP Plant and this is causing heavy pollution in the locality.

The residents have submitted a complaint to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) requesting it to stop the operation of the SSP plant. “The plant is releasing large volumes of smoke and it is causing breathing problems to the public,” the complaint filed by the residents said. The protesters are firm on their demand seeking permanent closure of the fertilizer plant.

D Desarani of Periyakuppam, one of the 56 victims hospitalized for treatment after the gas leak, says she was under treatment for more than a week and had to undergo an angioplasty on January 2. “I was working as a cook with a catering unit for big events, but now I am unable to cook for myself. I still have breathing issues and mild chest pain,” Desarani told TNIE.

The fertilizer plant in Ennore owned by the Coromandel international limited remains shut following the gas leak on December 27. The technical committee appointed by the government to ascertain the cause of the leak had found lapses on part of the plant and directed a slew of safety measures to be undertaken before reopening the plant, including `5.92 crore environmental compensation to be paid by the plant.

The recommendations of the committee were accepted by the government and submitted before the National Green Tribunal in the ongoing suo motu case. The state government had directed the TNPCB to implement the recommendations.