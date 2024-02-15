TN opposition leader EPS wants white paper on 52 panels, GIM outcome

CHENNAI: Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has demanded that a white paper be released detailing performance and outcomes of the 52 panels and committees formed by the state government for various purposes until now. During his address in the Assembly on Wednesday, the AIADMK general secretary also emphasised the need for transparency regarding the results of the recent Global Investors Meet (GIM).

Referring to Tamil Nadu’s river water-sharing dispute with Karnataka, Palaniswami said the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) were formed only to monitor the implementation of the Cauvery Water Tribunal’s final verdict. “The erstwhile AIADMK government prevented Karnataka from raising the Mekedatu issue in the meetings of CWMA and CWRC since the matter does not come under the purview of the bodies. We had also filed a contempt of court case in the Supreme Court when the Mekadatu issue was taken to the Central Water Commission,” the former CM recalled.

He went on to blame the DMK government for Karnataka managing to include the Mekedatu issue in the CWMA’s 28th meeting agenda. “Why did you even attend the meeting? Now, the CWMA has recommended the Mekadatu issue to the CWC. The TN government should push the pending contempt of court case against the CWC on this issue,” Palaniswami added.