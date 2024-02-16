Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's ‘threatening’ tone in tax notices irks people

COIMBATORE: Desperate to shore up its revenue, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) has started to serve notices to tax assessees warning them of dire consequences including lock and seal action if they don’t pay up on time.

According to sources, the total demand for FY 2023-24 is Rs 518.69 crore. Of this, CCMC has so far collected around 60% which includes both the arrear and current demand. Though officials said serving notice is a routine procedure as the fiscal year is drawing to a close, residents are not amused, and slam the civic body.

Even though a month and a half is left in the fiscal year, CCMC has been serving notices to individuals who haven’t paid tax yet. The CCMC has warned public that actions including seizures as well as locking and sealing of the properties would be initiated if property tax is not paid on time. This has irked people.

“I had paid my property tax, water tax and other charges for the first half of the current FY in June and over the years, I’ve been regularly paying the taxes without delay. But suddenly, out of nowhere, a CCMC official served us a notice, demanding to pay tax in the next 10 days or face action,” said V Hariharan, a resident of Peelamedu, adding.