Govt schools in TN yet to get second instalment of maintenance grant

CHENNAI: With just two months remaining in this academic year, the integrated education department is yet to release the second instalment of the composite maintenance grant worth Rs 65 crore for government schools across the state even as the condition of classrooms and toilets leave a lot to be desired.
Sources said the late release of funds will put pressure on the authorities to spend them hastily without proper planning.
Under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, the schools are given composite maintenance grants ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh depending on the student strength. The funds, previously released in one go, is now given as two instalments.
There are three major funds: composite grant, reimbursement of special fees by the government, and the Parent Teacher Association fees collected from the students. These funds are used to conduct maintenance activities in the schools.
“Our school has 35 classrooms and four laboratories and a student strength of more than 1,000. We get around Rs 2 lakh for maintenance from all three funds which is not enough considering the upkeep required for such a large school,” said the headmaster of a school in the city.
R Srinivasan, state legal secretary of the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Headmasters’ Association suggested the department should release the first instalment during summer holidays and the second instalment in September. “This way, we can carry out important work from the start of the academic year,” he added.