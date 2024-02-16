Govt schools in TN yet to get second instalment of maintenance grant

CHENNAI: With just two months remaining in this academic year, the integrated education department is yet to release the second instalment of the composite maintenance grant worth Rs 65 crore for government schools across the state even as the condition of classrooms and toilets leave a lot to be desired.

Sources said the late release of funds will put pressure on the authorities to spend them hastily without proper planning.

Under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, the schools are given composite maintenance grants ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh depending on the student strength. The funds, previously released in one go, is now given as two instalments.