IIT-M professor elected to US engg academy

CHENNAI: IIT Madras faculty, Professor Thalappil Pradeep, has become the 23rd member from India to be elected to the United States National Academy of Engineering (NAE).
The professor at department of Chemistry, IIT Madras, was elected for his contributions to cluster chemistry and the discovery and implementation of affordable drinking water solutions and will be formally inducted during the NAE’s annual meeting on September 29, said a statement.
Founded in 1964, the NAE is an independent institution that provides engineering leadership. It has more than 2,000 peer-elected members and international members, senior professionals in business, academia, and government who are among the world’s most accomplished engineers.
Academy membership honours those who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature” and to “the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education.”
“I could reach this far only because of the tremendous support my institution and my nation. This fellowship once again reaffirms my belief in the interdisciplinary nature of science,” said Pradeep. He works on aspects of materials and has won many recognitions including the Padma Shri and the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize.