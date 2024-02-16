IIT-M professor elected to US engg academy

CHENNAI: IIT Madras faculty, Professor Thalappil Pradeep, has become the 23rd member from India to be elected to the United States National Academy of Engineering (NAE).

The professor at department of Chemistry, IIT Madras, was elected for his contributions to cluster chemistry and the discovery and implementation of affordable drinking water solutions and will be formally inducted during the NAE’s annual meeting on September 29, said a statement.

Founded in 1964, the NAE is an independent institution that provides engineering leadership. It has more than 2,000 peer-elected members and international members, senior professionals in business, academia, and government who are among the world’s most accomplished engineers.