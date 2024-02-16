Tamil Nadu

Loco pilots on fast, seek cut in working hours

A number of loco pilots staged hunger strikes sitting in front of the crew booking office at MMC complex, Tambaram, and other places on Thursday.
Image of Southern Railways used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Loco pilots have staged a sit-in hunger strike presenting a series of demands before Southern Railway which includes reduction in working hours and weekly off.

The loco pilots, represented by the All India Loco Running Staff Association, urged a review of duty hours, daily rest, weekly rest, and the limit for continuous night duty for train drivers. They also demanded the scrapping of old pension scheme. A number of loco pilots staged hunger strikes sitting in front of the crew booking office at MMC complex, Tambaram, and other places on Thursday.

V Balachandran, central organising secretary of AILRSA, said, “The per-day working hours should be reduced to 10 from 12-14 hours. Hundreds of train drivers have been working without weekly off. The rotational off for every 40 hours has to be implemented.”

