Six held for hurling stones at cops in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Six individuals, including a minor, were arrested in a case of stone pelting at police personnel, which resulted in injuries to a special sub-inspector. The altercation occurred amidst protests sparked by the suspicious death of a youth near Thittakudi.

According to official sources, B Anburaj (19) of Avinangudi and three others were detained by Pennadam police near the station while they were en route to a funeral ceremony in the same village on February 13 night. Later, the inebriated youngsters were released with a warning. However, later that night, Anburaj was found dead along P Ponnerin Road with injuries on his face and head.

Upon information, Pennadam police arrived at the scene and transferred the body to Thittakudi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Subsequently, the body was returned to the family for final rites. However, tension gripped the village as relatives and other residents protested alleging foul play in Anburaj’s death.

R Mohan, deputy superintendent of police (Thittakudi sub-division) addressed the agitated crowd, affirming that Anburaj’s death was due to an accident and assured to nab the culprits soon. Meanwhile, some individuals hurled stones at the police, resulting in injuries to special sub-inspector Ravi.

Additional police force arrived to disperse the protestors and a case was registered under seven sections of the Indian Penal Code. Subsequently, six individuals, including a 17-year-old, were arrested.

In another development, R Veeramani (42) of Soundrachozhapuram near Pennadam was arrested on Thursday for his suspected involvement in the accident which led to the death of Anburaj.

Briefly detained

On the day of B Anburaj’s death, he and three others were detained by Pennadam police while the youngsters were en route to a funeral ceremony in an inebriated state. They were soon released with a warning, said police