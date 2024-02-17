Chennai: Tasmacs create bottlenecks on Pammal road?

CHENNAI : Owing to the two Tasmac outlets located on Pallavaram-Anakapuththur road, the traffic situation on the main road during peak hours goes for a toss, said residents in Pammal. “Customers park their vehicles in front of the liquor shops -- one near a private bank and another near a hotel -- and cause huge inconvenience to other motorists and pedestrians,” they added.

Sources said these outlets have been functioning here for around two decades. “Initially, there were only a few houses and commercial buildings in Pammal. But, the locality has exponentially developed in the past decade and has become one of the most densely populated areas in the suburbs. Houses, commercial establishments and educational institutions have cropped up around the Tasmac outlets,” said Narayanan, a resident of Pammal.

The public also said since the outlets don’t have parking space, the customers for booze often end up parking their vehicles in slots for other shops, leading to skirmishes with shop owners.