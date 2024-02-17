Man, 70, sets ablaze brother in TN's Coimbatore

COIMBATORE : The Coimbatore city police arrested a 70-year-old man on Friday for attempting to murder his younger brother over a property dispute.

The man poured kerosene on his 62-year-old brother and set him ablaze. The latter suffered 90% burn injuries and is struggling for life at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The arrested man P Pandiyaraj is a resident of Subbaiah Gounder Street at Puliyakulam in Coimbatore city. He was a daily wage labourer and was residing with his family. His younger brother P Selvaraj who is unmarried was residing at a house belonging to their parents at Marudhachalam Street at Puliyakulam, said police.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Pandiyaraj often visited Selvaraj drunk and fought with him to hand over the parent’s house to him. However, Selvaaj refused and demanded that the property be partitioned into three. But Pandiyaraj did not accept it as he wanted to take over the entire property.