Revamp of two key Kovai markets drags on, traders upset

COIMBATORE : The delay in completing re-development work in the MGR wholesale vegetable market and the Anna Daily market on the Mettupalayam Road have upset traders, They claim trade has been adversely affected as the work which began nine months ago drags on.

The civic body had announced the renovation and development of three major markets, including the tomato market in Sundarapuram, under the Capital Grants Scheme in its budget for 2023-24. The CCMC announced that the markets will be converted into modern complexes with all basic amenities, and claimed an average of 4 lakh people and 4,500 traders will benefit per day.

The Coimbatore district all wholesale vegetable and fruit traders association president CN Pazhaniasamy told TNIE, “Sand and bricks are dumped where we unload vegetable sacks, which leaves the place cramped. The quality of slabs that are installed on top of the storm water channel is bad. There are a total of 112 shops in this market and everyone is affected by the long delay. Not even half the work has been completed. The contractor who has taken up the work has been doing the worst job and the CCMC is not bothered about the project.”