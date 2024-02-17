Tamil Nadu: HC seeks reply on Ankit Tiwari’s petition over denial of bail

MADURAI : The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a counter affidavit from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on a revision petition moved by Enforcement Officer (EO) Ankit Tiwari of the Directorate of Enforcement against denial of statutory bail to him in a bribery case.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate cum Special Judge for Prevention of Corruption Act Cases, Dindigul, on February 6, had dismissed a petition filed by Tiwari seeking statutory bail. The special court passed the order noting that the chargesheet could not be filed within 60 days because the Supreme Court had stayed the DVAC’s investigation on the 55th day.

Seeking to set aside the said order, Tiwari filed the revision petition. Justice Vivek Kumar Singh, who heard the plea, directed the DVAC to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case hearing.

Tiwari was arrested by DVAC sleuths on December 1 on the charges of obtaining Rs 20 lakh bribe from a government doctor, Suresh Babu, to close a pending disproportionate assets case against him and his wife. It was alleged that Tiwari had initially demanded Rs 3 crore from Babu, but later reduced it to Rs 51 lakh, of which he obtained Rs 20 lakh at first and demanded the remaining amount. However, Babu lodged a complaint before the DVAC and a trap was laid, leading to Tiwari’s arrest.

-------