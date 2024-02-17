Tamil Nadu: Woman falls into gorge as bus collides with tipper lorry, suffers minor injuries

THENI : A woman fell down a 100-foot deep valley, while 10 others sustained minor injuries after a private bus plying from Batalagundu to Kodaikanal, collided with a tipper lorry coming from the opposite direction on the Dum Dum rock in Kodaikanal early on Friday.

According to sources, Nithya (35), who was sitting on the front seat of the bus, fell into the valley near the roadside when the bus rammed the side wall of the road after the collision.

The lorry was on its way to Batalagundu from Kodaikanal, sources added.

Upon receiving information, fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the woman after two-hour-long efforts.

Nithya, who sustained minor injuries, was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Theni. She is said to be out of danger.

Other passengers have also suffered minor injuries, sources added.

Meanwhile, the Devadanapatti police have registered a case and investigation is under way.