Tangedco plans to fix hydroelectric stations as water level falls in dams

CHENNAI : Tangedco is gearing up to commence annual maintenance activities at its hydroelectric power stations due to dwindling water levels in dams.

The state-owned power utility has approached the water resources department to carry out these tasks across Tirunelveli, Kadamparai, Kundah, and Erode circles, and is waiting for approval.

Talking to TNIE, an official said, “Tangedco manages 47 hydro power stations with a total installed capacity of 2,321.90 MW. Despite being operational, many of these stations have been affected by poor storage in dams. There is a risk of sudden cessation of power generation in the coming days.”

In a bid to tackle the situation, Tangedco has planned maintenance work to ensure seamless operation and optimal generation, the official said.

Another official said, “In the Kundah Phase 1, there are three units with a combined installed capacity of 60 MW. Currently, only five MW is being utilised, generating 57,000 million units on Thursday. However, two units remain inactive despite being in service.”

During the maintenance process, significant tasks such as identifying leaks, repairing pipeline damage, rectifying technical errors, replacing defective stator coils, and upgrading ageing equipment will be undertaken.