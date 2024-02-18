Workers' lives at stake in TN fireworks factories where safety is not a priority

A series of explosions around 12.30 pm on Saturday, Feb 17, 2024 rattled the otherwise sleepy hamlets adjoining Kundayirappu village in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu out of their routine.

Once the blasts stopped, laments rent the air as people realized the gravity of the tragedy that has struck them. This was followed by sirens of fire tenders and ambulances.

Ten persons died in the blast. Three people who suffered burns were admitted to hospitals. Of them one person has suffered 80 percent burns and another 65 percent burns, police said.

The epicentre of the explosions, caused by "human error," in the words of officials, was a fireworks factory in the village located 7 km away from Vembakottai town which is an important archaeological site where several Sangam-era artefacts were discovered during field explorations.

The blasts ripped apart several rooms of the Asok Sparklers factory.