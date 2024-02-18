Workers' lives at stake in TN fireworks factories where safety is not a priority

A series of explosions around 12.30 pm on Saturday, Feb 17, 2024 rattled the otherwise sleepy hamlets adjoining Kundayirappu village in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu out of their routine.
Once the blasts stopped, laments rent the air as people realized the gravity of the tragedy that has struck them. This was followed by sirens of fire tenders and ambulances.
Ten persons died in the blast. Three people who suffered burns were admitted to hospitals. Of them one person has suffered 80 percent burns and another 65 percent burns, police said.
The epicentre of the explosions, caused by "human error," in the words of officials, was a fireworks factory in the village located 7 km away from Vembakottai town which is an important archaeological site where several Sangam-era artefacts were discovered during field explorations.
The blasts ripped apart several rooms of the Asok Sparklers factory.
Grief-stricken hamlets
In the adjoining Kiliyampatti village, three-year-old son of S Rameshpandi (28) waited for his father to turn up after work with biriyani or non-vegetarian dishes from the hotel, as he usually does on Saturday nights. What the child doesn't know was that his father had died in the blasts.
"The child kept asking for Ramesh and refused to touch the food we gave, stating that his father would buy when he comes back," said G Santhi (33), a relative of Rameshpandi. She works in another firecracker unit in the region. Santhi's another kin Karupasamy (28) was also killed in the accident.
Rameshpandi chose the job in the ill-fated Asok Sparklers after quitting an electrician's job three years ago with a hope of earning a decent salary.
His brother-in-law Saravan said that Ramesh was earning around Rs 12,000 a month when he was working as an electrician. In the firecracker factory, he earned a minimum of Rs 20,000 per month along with bonuses.
The work hours is usually from 9 am to 5 pm, for extra hours work, say for example from 6 am to 8 pm, the workers got an additional sum of around Rs 1,000, sources said.
Rameshpandi's brother Maheshpandi said that the necessity to earn a fair income to sustain their own lives and that of their dependents made many opt firecracker factory works. But he pointed out that accidents reduce their dreams to ashes. Now, Rameshpandi has left behind his wife and their two children behind to fend for themselves.
S Murugeswari (27), a resident of Wartrap who lost her aunt V Santha (44) in the blast was anguished over the cracker accidents and the false promises made by authorities to put an end to such accidents that occurred due to lack of adhering to norms.
In a disturbed voice, Murugeswari said that Santha who is the sole breadwinner of the family has been taking care of her husband, her daughter, and stepdaughter with the wages she earned.
"Aunt has been so affectionate to all of us. With the income earned from the cracker unit, she managed to get her step daughter married and has been managing the medical expenses of her husband who has health issues including diabetes besides, helping meet the educational expenses of her 19-year-old daughter and also managing every day expenses of the family," Murugeswari said.
Sattur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Sivakumar said that there were around 20 workers (over crowding) working in the room when the explosion took place.
When asked about the violations, he said that the fireworks factory blasts usually occurs due to human error.
Kundayiruppu village comes under the jurisdiction of Alankulam police station limits. A woman cop who responded to the phone call said that there are as many as 70 fireworks factories under their jurisdiction.
Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested in connection with the blast.
'100 percent safe'
Asok Sparklers claims (According to its website) that the sparklers it manufacturers are 100% safe and can be used by children too.
"For over 17 years, our fireworks are being used at public and private display shows, weddings, parties, gala events, product launches, temple festivals, award ceremonies and sports nights," it noted.
A day after the blasts the factory was temporarily closed. The mobile number pertaining to Asok Sparklers remained switched off on Sunday.
Asok Sparklers is run by a couple and their son PCG Asok Kumar (Founder) his wife, A.Radhika (Director) and G A Vignesh, is the Managing Director. The factory has 250 employees "who are familiar with the working in sparklers manufacturing unit."
Vignesh has been booked in connection with the blasts.
A report quoting official data said that 131 people have died in accidents at firecracker units between 2019 and 2023.