Housing board tenements in Coimbatore get an artistic makeover

COIMBATORE: People passing by Ukkadam would not have missed the colourful exteriors of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board dwellings in Pullukadu.

The Coimbatore city municipal corporation (CCMC) along with a not-for-profit organization St+art India and Asian Paints have given the dull exteriors of the tenements a bright and attractive transformation under the Art Street project that was launched two years ago. This year’s focus is on Ukkadam.

Selected by the NGO, artists from India and abroad, including Jofre Oliveras from Spain, Yip Yew Chong from Singapore, Jayesh Sachdev from Pune, and Dhakshyaa Periyasamy of Coimbatore painted three striking murals on the tenements.

The artists began work on January 31 and completed the murals recently. The artists were inspired from the local community, and have depicted scenes from their lives.

According to the artists, each mural showcases their unique individual style, incorporating elements of pop-surrealism and realism. The goal is to democratise art, bringing it out of elite spaces and on to the streets.



Dakshya Periyasamy (22), one of the artists, said “Inspirations for these murals were taken from the people living in the community. We went around the place, interacted with people, got to know them, and illustrated it on the walls.”

Sharing his experience, Jofre Oliveras (34) said, “Working on the project gave me great exposure by interacting with the people in the community. This is an ideal context to work where you can connect with local community. After observing their daily routine, I hope the paintings will bring a sense of joy to the residents.”

The locals are happy as the art street project has not just transformed the physical space but also instilled a sense of pride and joy within the community, Kumar (name changed), a tea shop owner who was featured in one mural, could not hide his excitement. “Usually, the faces on walls are those of politicians and celebrities. Seeing my face on the wall makes me feel special.”

Ukkadam’s Art Street has turned the monochromatic buildings of the housing board into vibrant expressions of creativity, breathing life into the surroundings, and will stand as a testament to the transformative power of art.