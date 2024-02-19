Pelican crossings confound pedestrians, motorists of Coimbatore city

COIMBATORE: It seems pedestrians and motorists in Coimbatore city are ignorant about the pelican crossings available on major roads in Coimbatore city.

It has been found they are either not operated or their signals are ignored apparently due to a lack of awareness about the facility.

Public say police should spread awareness about its usage and until pedestrians get habituated with the facility. They want police personnel to be deployed at pelican crossings until many are familiar with it.

A pelican crossing is a manually operated system with traffic signals for both pedestrians and vehicular traffic. Pedestrians can operate the buttons for the walk signal in order to cross the road.

Public who use the zebra crossing often fail to use the pelican signals at many places. Also, motorists do not respond to the signals when operated by pedestrians. This can be seen at the two pelican crossings at the Gandhipuram junction and the Park Gate junction.

"Due to heavy vehicular traffic at Gandhipuram junction police operate the pelican signal. If there is no cop, the situation will get worse there as either pedestrians or vehicles ignore the signal. Around one kilometre away, we can see the same situation at Park Gate junction. Speeding vehicles from Gandhipuram ignore the signal. After a few accidents, a speed-breaker has been installed here. Still, vehicles do not slow down and pedestrians cross the road with fear. The confusion and fear may lead to accidents,” said R Sethuraman, a retired railway employee and regular user of both junctions.