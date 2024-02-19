Selvaperunthagai is new Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief

CHENNAI: Putting an end to speculations, the All India Congress Committee appointed K Selvaperunthagai, Congress Assembly floor leader (since June 2021), as the new chief of TNCC. The announcement was made by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal late on Saturday evening. The party has appointed Killiyoor MLA S Rajesh Kumar as the new Assembly floor leader.

Selvaperunthagai, after serving in various capacities in several parties (including MLA of Mangalore on a VCK ticket) joined Congress in 2010. Currently serving as MLA from Sriperumbudur, Sources said the elevation of a Dalit leader aligns strategically with the upcoming polls as it is expected to secure votes of marginalised communities.