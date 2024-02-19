Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates 1,374 classrooms at a cost of Rs 204 crore across 35 districts

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin inaugurated through video conference 1,374 classrooms constructed at schools across 35 districts at the cost of Rs 204.57 crore and 270 other buildings completed at a cost of Rs 80.85 crore by the Rural Development Department. He also inaugurated school buildings and library buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 52.48 crore.

According to a press statement, the Rural Development Department focused on creating child-friendly classrooms with proper ventilation, high ceilings, and wall paintings.

A total of 1,374 classrooms were constructed across 35 districts and various buildings statewide at the cost of Rs 80.85 crore.

The school education department constructed 227 classrooms, 19 laboratories, seven toilets, compound walls, libraries, and an auditorium for high and higher secondary schools in Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Nilgiris, Perambalur, Salem, Theni, and Tirunelveli districts, at a cost of Rs 48.56 crore.