KRISHNAGIRI: Two women were killed and two men injured by an elephant from the Jawalagiri forest range that entered villages near Denkanikottai on Sunday morning.

While one of the deceased was from Anniyalam village, the other was from the nearby Dasarapalli. Following the deaths, residents of both villages protested demanding the translocation of the tusker.

The forest department has formed four special teams which are now tracking the elephant.

According to sources, A Vasantha (33) from Anniyalam, a daily wage labourer, was on her way to work in a farm nearby when she was trampled to death by the tusker at around 6.30 am.

A little later, the same tusker attacked V Aswathamma (42) at Dasarapalli, killing her on the spot. Subsequently, C Sakkarapani (40) from Uthangarai and S Rama Sri (25) from Uttar Pradesh, were attacked near Bellur village while on their way to work.

Sakkarapani is being treated at the Government Krishnagiri Medical College and Hospital while Rama Sri was admitted at a private hospital in Hosur.

While Vasantha’s body was sent for postmortem examination, the Dasarapalli villagers refused to release Aswathamma’s body.

Residents of both villages protested on the Thalli road, demanding the tusker be translocated, and government jobs be provided for the kin of the deceased.