New module for self-certified residential buildings in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A new module integrated in the single-window system will be introduced to facilitate sanction of building permission based on self-certification without requirement of completion certificate.

Plot sizes up to 2,500 sqft and built-up area up to 3,500 sqft for the construction of residential structures having ground or ground-plus-one floors will be eligible for instant registration without the requirements of building permission.

Official sources told TNIE that the state has borrowed this from Telangana model. This will save time for economically weaker sections, lower-middle class and middle-class people who have to wait for nearly 30 to 45 days to get completion certificate.

Sources said there will be standard operation procedure for monitoring the construction. The self-certification will be based on the guidelines given. Based on the success, the government will increase it to plot sizes up to 5,000 sqft.