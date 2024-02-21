DGP told to issue circular for conduct of bullock races

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently told the director general of police to issue a circular for the implementation of guidelines framed by the state police and the Supreme Court over conducting bullock cart races in the state.

A bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar gave the direction on a batch of petitions seeking permission to conduct bullock cart races in three different places in Theni and Thanjavur districts.

The petitioners alleged there is no uniformity in granting permission for bullock cart and other races in the state. Following this, the bench had sought a reply from the government over the basis on which such applications are allowed or rejected.

Bail of accused Rousseau cancelled

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday cancelled the bail of Rousseau, one of accused in the `2,400 crore Aarudhra gold trading scam. The order was passed in an appeal filed by the Economic Offences Wing against the trial court order granting him bail. Rousseau was granted bail by the trial court in January 2022. The bench of Justice CV Karthikeyan cancelled the bail of Rousseau and directed him to surrender before the trial court in three days.

Senthil Balaji’s judicial custody extended

Chennai: The principal sessions court in Chennai has issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate in the discharge petition filed by former minister V Senthil Balaji in the money laundering case filed by the agency. The court sought the agency’s reply before the next hearing on March 4 and extended Balaji’s judicial custody till then. He was produced before the court through video conferencing.

HC allows EPS to withdraw plea

Mohan @ Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted permission to Edappadi K Palanisamy to withdraw his plea for allocating deputy leader of opposition seat to RB Udhayakumar. EPS had alleged that the speaker did not cede to their request despite repeated reminders. As the seat was allocated to Udhayakumar, the petition had become infructuous.