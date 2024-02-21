HC tells state to file affidavit on plea against planting eucalyptus saplings in Pudukkai forest

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file an affidavit on whether it will replant eucalyptus sapling in the reserve forest areas in Pudukottai district.

A bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar issued the directives based on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed in 2018, alleging that the Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Limited (TAFCORN) plans to plant eucalyptus trees by destroying or blocking water flow to some water bodies and tanks in forest lands in Pudukottai district.

The petitioner GS Dhanapathy, the state general secretary of Bharat Krishak Samaj (Farmers' Forum), said that nearly 75,000 acres of reserve forest in the state were leased out by the forest department to TAFCORN to raise plantations such as eucalyptus and cashew nuts.

But TAFCORN created huge mud bunds on all four sides of the plantations, hindering the flow of rainwater to the nearby water bodies, he alleged, adding that this is against the objective with which the corporation was established.

Considering the apprehensions of the petitioner, a division bench granted an interim injunction on September 6, 2019, restraining the authorities, including TAFCORN officials from replanting saplings until further orders.

Seeking to vacate the said interim injunction, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran told the court on Tuesday that the PIL petition was filed with an 'illegitimate motive'.

The government is losing Rs 68 crores every year on account of the above interim injunction, he claimed. Ravindran assured the court that no replantation would be done on the said lands. After the hearing, the bench directed the AAG to file an affidavit in this regard and adjourned the case to February 28.