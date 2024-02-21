Kerala steps up discharge from Siruvani dam

COIMBATORE: Kerala government’s irrigation department officials increased the water discharge levels from the Siruvani dam to the Coimbatore district. The move came after multiple rounds of talks by the local and state officials and the Tamil Nadu government’s letter to its counterpart.

The dip in the water discharge level raised concerns among the residents as well as the government officials. The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board which receives the water, purifies it and supplies it to Coimbatore, took the matter to the concerned officials.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran took the matter to the attention of ministers and the Chief Secretary. A letter was written by the government to its counterpart in Kerala regarding this issue and then the Kerala government decided to increase the water supply.

Speaking to TNIE, Prabakaran said, “The water supply from the Siruvani Dam has now been increased from 35 MLD to 53.86 MLD on Tuesday. The officials from Kerala released the water from the reservoir a few days ago and the water is gradually reaching Coimbatore now. The supply will increase further in the future. Earlier, we were receiving an average of 70 MLD of water from Siruvani which was later reduced. Now, talks are being held and efforts are being made to increase the supply to 70MLD in the upcoming days.”