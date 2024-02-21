Melma farmers on hunger strike to meet TN CM Stalin

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Melma farmers have announced a hunger strike until they are afforded an opportunity to meet with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Sources said that the farmers have sought the CM’s audience to submit a petition for the removal of Minister EV Velu’s statements from Assembly records. The group had been on their way to Cheyyar bus stand on Tuesday to go meet with the CM, but was halted by Tiruvannamalai police. Following this, the farmers began a hunger strike then and there.

They protestors have expressed confidence in continuing the protest until they are allowed to meet with Chief Minister Stalin.