Tirunelveli: EPFO official caught red-handed by CBI while receiving Rs 2L bribe

TIRUNELVELI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an official of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Tirunelveli, after he was caught red-handed while receiving bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a software company.

According to a statement, the CBI had registered a case against the accused individual after the founder of the software company in question had filed a complaint about the official allegedly demanding Rs 15 lakh as bribe.

“The accused allegedly demanded the said bribe for not taking action against the company, which availed of the centre’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (a scheme to boost job creation in the formal sector through EPF contributions by the union government for new employees).

The officer allegedly also collected and verified documents from the company, and learnt that it had received Rs 3 crore (approx) under the government scheme. Out of the said amount, the official allegedly demanded 5% as bribe from the complainant,” read the statement.

It added that the CBI laid a trap for the EPFO officer and caught him red-handed while he was accepting an advance of Rs 2 lakh. Further investigation into the matter is on.