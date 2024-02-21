TN agriculture budget 2024: Medicinal plants, traditional vegetables get a big push

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday announced measures to promote various crops including medicinal plants, cashews, chilli, traditional vegetables and moringa.

Recognising the growing appreciation for traditional medicine and the increased demand for herbal crops, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam allocated Rs 5 crore to support the cultivation of medicinal crops such as Gloriosa, Senna, Periwinkle, and Coleus, covering an extent of 1,680 acres.

“To boost both the area and production of cashews, an allocation of Rs 2.36 crore will be made. In addition, to emphasise the importance of using organic inputs in the production of high-quality cashew nuts, Rs 1 crore will be allocated for laying out demonstrations on 2,470 acres,” said the minister.

He said the eradication of Prosopis will continue in an additional area of 1,230 acres, and chillies will be cultivated to expand the area under cultivation.

Iron-rich date palm cultivation will be expanded to 250 acres at an outlay of Rs 30 lakh. Also, an allocation of Rs 2 crore will be made to facilitate the cultivation of traditional vegetables on 2,470 acres.

To attract more visitors, 100 new varieties of roses will be planted in the Government Rose Garden in Ooty, the budget read.