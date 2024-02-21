TN agriculture budget 2024: Mullai, Marutham gardens to come up across state

CHENNAI: Minister for Agriculture MRK Panneerselvam has revealed plans to establish Mullai Garden, Marutham Park, and Sun Garden, each costing Rs 2 crore, to showcase various plant varieties and geographical conditions that prevailed in the state.

As per the budgetary announcements, Mullai, one of the five categories of land of the Sangam Era, refers to forest and adjacent land. To showcase the life and geographical conditions of the Tamil people of Mullai land, the park named after Mullai will be established at Velimalai in Kanniyakumari district.

Marutham refers to wetland and adjoining fields with water resources in Thanjavur district in the Cauvery river basin. In a bid to attract more tourists to Kanniyakumari, the budget also proposes the establishment of a Sun Garden between Sunrise Point and Sunset Point.

Furthermore, Panneerselvam informed the House that considering the significance of hibiscus, a nursery will be established at Attur in Chengalpattu district at a cost of Rs 1 crore.