TN Agriculture budget lacks visionary schemes, says opposition

Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the government for lethargy in ensuring proper functioning of the International Flower Auction Centre in Hosur.
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The agriculture budget has sparked contrasting reactions, with opposition parties AIADMK, PMK, and BJP criticising it, while DMK allies, including Congress and CPM welcoming the budget.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the budget for not increasing the MSP of paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal and sugarcane to Rs 4,000 per tonne as per the poll promises of DMK. “No compensation is announced for farmers who lost kuruvai crops. The government must provide Rs 35,000 per acre for the loss,” Palaniswami added.

He also condemned the government for lethargy in ensuring proper functioning of the International Flower Auction Centre in Hosur.

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said, “No visionary scheme has been included in the budget.” She termed the budget as disappointing. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also termed the budget disappointing.

However, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president (TNCC) K Selvaperunthagai said despite the heavy financial crisis, the budget has meticulously taken steps to address the issues of farmers. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan also termed it as a budget with proactive measures.

“The budget has proposed various schemes for the welfare of the farmers,” said CPM assembly floor leader Nagai VP Maali.

