Unlike BJP, DMK govt supports farmers: MK Stalin

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin asserted that unlike the BJP-led union government, which he claimed oppressed farmers, the DMK government is dedicated to providing comprehensive support to the farmers in the state.

In a press statement, Stalin said, “This budget is an unparalleled report on the development of natural resources.”

Highlighting the significance of the agri budget, Stalin said the government is making all efforts to restore the fertility of soil. “To protect the soil’s and the people’s health, an innovative scheme named Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kappom Scheme (CM MK MKS) has been announced.”

He also said that the announced Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Programme is aimed at developing over 2400 villages in the state.

Drawing comparison between the BJP-led union government and the DMK-led state government, Stalin said that the union government had sent shock waves among the farmers by adopting three farm laws and they backtracked after witnessing stiff protests staged by the farmers for one and half years.