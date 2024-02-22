24-year-old woman tries to kill self after being sexually harassed by doctor

TIRUPATTUR: A 24-year-old woman from Pernampet in Vellore, who worked as a laboratory technician at a private hospital in Tirupattur, allegedly attempted to die by suicide on Tuesday.
According to the police, the woman had been employed at the hospital for the past four years and on February 15, she was allegedly sexually harassed by Nivethan (28), a doctor and son of the hospital’s founder.
According to her statement, he also threatened her to not let the matter out. The woman continued to work for three days after the incident but later stopped going to the hospital.
The police said that she did not disclose the matter to her parents despite them asking about her sudden decision to stop working. She took the extreme step on Tuesday and was taken to Pernambut Government Hospital where she disclosed the matter to her doctor.
Following this, Pernambut police transferred the case to the Omerabad police in Tirupattur for further action.
An FIR has been registered under Sections 354 (A) and 506 (1) of the IPC and Section 4 of the Prohibition of Woman Harassment Act against Dr Nivethan, who is allegedly absconding.
(Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available in TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)