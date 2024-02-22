24-year-old woman tries to kill self after being sexually harassed by doctor

TIRUPATTUR: A 24-year-old woman from Pernampet in Vellore, who worked as a laboratory technician at a private hospital in Tirupattur, allegedly attempted to die by suicide on Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman had been employed at the hospital for the past four years and on February 15, she was allegedly sexually harassed by Nivethan (28), a doctor and son of the hospital’s founder.

According to her statement, he also threatened her to not let the matter out. The woman continued to work for three days after the incident but later stopped going to the hospital.