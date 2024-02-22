Consider plea allowing use of fiberglass boats for Katchatheevu festival from 2025: HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Ramanathapuram district collector to consider granting permission to fishermen to travel to the Katchatheevu festival on fiberglass boats and country boats, from next year. The collector was told to decide within three months.
A bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar passed the order while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by an advocate, J Brinso Raymond, of Ramanathapuram district. According to Raymond, the high court had passed an order in 2018, permitting the use of country boats to travel to the Katchatheevu festival, provided safety measures are met.
As a result, wooden boats fitted with motors were permitted by the authorities from 2019. Stating that most fishermen have now upgraded to fibreglass boats, they have given a representation to the authorities seeking permission to travel to the island on the said boats. But these have not been considered yet, Raymond claimed.
When the case was heard on Wednesday, Raymond's counsel requested the court to direct the authorities to consider the fishermen's request, at least 2025 onwards. Following this, the judges passed the aforesaid order.